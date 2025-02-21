Lisnaskea man charged in relation to hit and run

MULTIPLE charges from an alleged hit-and-run incident dating back well over a year are to be contested.

Richard Woods (22) from Keady Road in Lisnaskea is accused of having no licence or insurance, driving without due care and attention, fraudulent use of a registration plate, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused, failing to report this to police a d failing to provide information as to who was driving.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on September 9 2023 at Edenmore Road in Tempo.

A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to all charges on the defendant’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 3 when a contest date is to be fixed.

