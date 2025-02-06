+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisbellaw woman denies hit-and-run motoring charges

Posted: 2:09 pm February 6, 2025

MULTIPLE motoring charges from an alleged hit-and-run incident are to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.
Lorna Wylie (42) from Creamery Park, Lisbellaw is accused of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to police.
Offending is alleged to have occurred in Lisbellaw on July 5 last year.
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until February 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

