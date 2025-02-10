Lisbellaw man claim’s Gold at WorldSkills UK Finals

A LISBELLAW man has claimed Gold at the WorldSkills UK Finals.

David Bateman-Smith, a Level 3 Plumbing Student at the Technology and Skills Centre in Enniskillen was awarded the Gold Medal in the plumbing category in Manchester.

David, pictured right, is employed as an apprentice with Ashley McFarland Plumbing.

Almost 500 students and apprentices participated in the finals of the competition which are an integral part of the post-16 education and training calendar. Over 6,000 students from across the UK Further Education sector compete annually in regional events.

David will now have the opportunity to join Team UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Celebrating the medal haul, South West College’ Principal, Celine McCartan said; “I am absolutely delighted for David, Andrius and Luke that their talents and work ethic has been recognised at a national level with medal wins at the WorldSkills UK finals.

“It is quite an achievement to compete in the skills competitions at this level, but to be among the medal winners is a testament to their skills and determination.

“I wish to thank their tutors for encouraging and supporting the students as they progressed in the competition and I extend my congratulations to their employers and families for their guidance.

David’s former school Fivemiletown College commented on his success, “A few years ago David Bateman-Smith left Fivemiletown College after GCSEs to pursue a course in plumbing at South West College. We are delighted to learn that David, a Level 3 student, is now a Gold Medalist from the recent WorldSkills UK finals, held in Manchester.

“David is an inspiration to our students and we are certain that his employer, Ashley McFarland Plumbing & Heating, will be encouraging him to use his talents to further his success. This is a tremendous achievement. We wish David all the best as he considers his options and the possible opportunity to compete at the next World Level!”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007