Lisbellaw GAA men ready to run for club development

READY TO RUN… Pictured ahead of their 100-mile challenge fundraiser are (left to right) Mark Slevin, Fergus Bannon, Rory O'Donnell, Niall Murphy, Club Chairman Benny McManus, Tom Keenan, Brian Jones and Karl Kehoe. Missing from photo are Francie McBrien, Ryan Bogue and Ollie McShea.

TEN members of Lisbellaw GAA club are preparing to take part in a mammoth 100-mile running challenge to raise money to help with the “exciting plans” for development at their grounds.

Tomorrow (Saturday), a large crowd is expected to turn out to Lisbellaw as current and former players set off on their run, each clocking up 10-miles, to raise money for the club.

All proceeds raised from the mammoth fundraising efforts will go towards supporting with ongoing club development plans, which will see a major upgrade to the facilities at Lisbellaw St Patrick’s.

“Lisbellaw hurling club have exciting plans in the pipeline to develop their facilities at St Patrick’s Park in Cavanacarragh. The development will be spread over two phases,” a spokesperson said.

“Phase one will see the development of a community walkway to enhance the health and wellbeing of members, as well as a spectator stand area being built.

“The second phase will see the erection of floodlights on the hurling field.

“These developments will improve facilities for all members, both young and old, and allow the club to increase its capacity to have training and matches under lights,” the Lisbellaw club added.

Club members Tom Keenan, Mark Slevin, Brian Jones, Fergus Bannon, Rory O’Donnell, Ollie McShea, Niall Murphy, Ryan Bogue, Francie McBrien and Karl Kehoe will take part in the event.

A social night will also take place in Lisbellaw tomorrow, with Michael Leonard leading the music to celebrate the success of the fundraiser and welcome the 10 men back to the club.

