Kesh stalking accused claimed ‘God sent him’

DESPITE strong police objections bail has been agreed in the case of a 43-year-old man accused of stalking his ex-partner.

Romanus Mosejevas from Boa Island Road, Kesh is accused of engaging in conduct amounting to stalking the woman causing her to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress on January 25.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected. He explained the woman reported had just left her house to walk the short distance to her parents home and didn’t lock the door. Her father noticed a black car had arrived at her house, so she returned and observed a pair of trainers in the hallway. She recognised these as the brand worn by Mosejevas and then saw him sitting in the living room.

He was told “on no uncertain terms” to leave and shortly after this her father arrived who asked why he was there. Mosejevas claimed he was, “Sent not by his heart but by God” however he did leave and was arrested at his workplace the following day.

It transpired the woman had previously made a complaint to police in December, but really only wanted him gone. He was spoken to by officers who set out how the woman wanted nothing more to do with him, and he agreed to have no further contact either in person or through social media.

Urging bail to be granted, the defence continued, “I appreciate this may seem a bizarre situation but my client has no criminal record. He has a business and if remanded in custody there’s obviously a possibility it will close.”

District Judge Alana McSorley said, “I understand the police position and why they object to bail, particularly as the responses to police in interview were irrational. I’m also concerned that the defendant turned up at both the injured party’s parents’ home and her place of work.”

However she decided bail could be granted although warned any breach would see him remanded in custody. He is banned from all contact with the injured party and her family and must not enter the areas of their homes or her workplace. The case will return to court on February 24.

