Jury sworn in trial of priest accused of sex offences

A jury has been sworn in the case of a priest who is to stand trial for historic sexual abuse charges against a number of boys whilst they were pupils in a County Fermanagh school.

Canon Patrick McEntee, 70, from Esker Road, Dromore, County Tyrone requested a leave of absence in 2022 while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

Last year, he was charged with sexual offences against five males which allegedly occurred in Enniskillen area.

There are four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989 and a single count of indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980 and 1981.

In addition, there a further four counts of indecent assault against three males- two counts against one and single counts against the other two.

These matters allegedly occurred on various dates between 1978 and 1987.

Standing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court, Canon McEntee denied all charges against him.

To date, no details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending have been disclosed.

Today (Monday) a jury was sworn in ahead of trial which will commence tomorrow and is expected to last around two weeks

Judge Ruchard Greene remanded Canon McEntee on continuing bail of £500 and banned all contact with the complainants and any person aged under 16.

Originally from Monaghan, Canon McEntee joined the staff of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen in 1997, teaching religious studies and sitting on the Board of Governors.

He was also college president between 1994 and 2000, moving on to take up the post of Parish Priest at St Davog’s Church in Dromore, County Tyrone in 2001, where he has remained until his recent leave of absence.

