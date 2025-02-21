Junior manager appointed for Super Cup NI team

By Aaron Hassard

Fermanagh Super Cup NI committee has appointed Gareth McGuckin as the manager of the Fermanagh Junior (2011 / under 14) squad.

McGuckin is an established figure in local football and the county set-up, having led the Junior squad in 2011 and the Premier’s in 2013, as well as serving on various coaching panels, most recently under the stewardship of Ciaran Black during last year’s tournament.

He has also managed at reserve level in the Fermanagh and Western with Enniskillen Rangers and Lisbellaw United and has played a pivotal role in the growth of ladies football in the area, overseeing Lisbellaw United Ladies’ meteoric rise up through the NIWFA leagues.

Fermanagh Super Cup NI Chairperson Ernie Conlon said he was “delighted” with the appointment of a McGuckin, a coach with a long-standing association with the county.

“I am delighted to be in a position to announce Gareth McGuckin as our Junior manager for the 2025 campaign” said Conlon. “Gareth has a long association with Co. Fermanagh, including previous stints managing our Junior and Premier squads, as well as serving on the coaching panel of several successful county squads and also on our committee.

“We know Gareth will bring an energy and enthusiasm to the role and his experience and expertise will give our Juniors the best possible chance of success in 2025.”

Chairperson Conlon once again took time to express his thanks and gratitude towards all those who expressed an interest in the highly sought-after position.

“On behalf of the association, I want to sincerely thank all those who applied for the position of Junior manager this year. We have offered feedback to all candidates who applied and extend our best wishes to all applicants as they continue on their coaching journey.”