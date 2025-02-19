Joy as Fermanagh Fishing Classic festival reinstated

A LIVERPOOL angler who has been traveling to the county for 50 years to compete in the Fermanagh Fishing Classic has said: “this is the best bit of news I’ve heard this year” about the recent reveal that the funding for the event has been reinstated.

This comes after it was announced that funding for the Fermanagh Classic and the Pike Classic Fishing Festivals was reinstated by DAERA.

Chris Diamond, pictured right, has expressed his delight that the popular events have been saved.

“I am so glad that the powers that be, have listened and Saved the Fermanagh Classic Festivals.

“I have to say it is the way it’s organised and run from start to finish by the Fermanagh Council and it’s staff that makes this Ireland’s Premier Fishing Festival,” he said.

Chris explained how important the local fishing festivals are to the fishing community.

“Just to give you some idea of what the Classic and fishing in Enniskillen means to the likes of myself and many others, I have just been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer and I’ll try and move Heaven and Earth to get there in May. I have already booked the accommodation for 6 of us, fingers crossed I can still go” he said.

Chris believes that if it had been cancelled, that would have been the beginning of the end of Fishing Festivals in Enniskillen and Northern Ireland.

“This includes the Pike Classic and the other off peak 7 weeks of Coarse Fishing Festival during April. May and September, bring hundreds and hundreds of anglers back to Enniskillen, every year,” he said.

Mr Diamond expressed that it was hard to criticise DAERA over not supporting the Classic because of budget restraints.

“I say this because DAERA and their Staff have been so helpful and supportive over numerous years and long may it continue,” he explained.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007