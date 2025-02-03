‘It’s an honour to be able to look after their child’

A LEADING Community Children’s Nurse at the South West Acute Hospital said they have a “passion for working” with people locally as healthcare staff suffers unprecedented pressures.

While doctors and nurses are struggling to cope with the overwhelming number of in-patients seeking help in hospitals, many healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk on the frontline.

“We provide specialist nursing care and support to children and young people with a range of complex healthcare needs and disabilities,” nurse, Lorraine Irwin, told the ‘Herald.

“Our aim is to help children and young people achieve their full potential and to live as full a life as possible within their home setting and reduce hospital admissions.”

While A&E departments in the North are inundated with people suffering from flu-like symptoms and waiting lists are growing, the Community Children’s Nurses are providing home care to locals.

They provide daily care and support to children with life limiting conditions, chronic illnesses, palliative care needs, short-term acute-care needs, as well as end of life care.

The South West Acute Hospital nurse feels it’s an important service to provide to children.

“We have a passion for working with children and their families, so we were more drawn to this field of nursing,” Ms Irwin explained.

“Working within the community setting, we become part of the family network. It is an honour to be able to look after their child providing a family centred care approach.”