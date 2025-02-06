Holders St Aidan’s into the knockout stages

Ryan Fitzpatrick looks for support as he breaks away from Jake Gill.

St. Aidan’s……………………..4-9

Sacred Heart Omagh…… 1-4

Holders St Aidan’s score two goals in each half propelled St. Aidan’s to secure their third successive victory and book their place in the knockout stages of the Under 15.5 McEvoy Cup.

With a strong wind blowing across the Trillick pitch, this Monday morning contest began with St. Aidan’s racing into an early lead with points from Ethan Brown, Cathair Maguire (free) and Cian Martin.

After a 12th minute Daire Smyth free had got the Omagh boys off the mark, St. Aidan’s hit a double goals blast.

