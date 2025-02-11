+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Health check 'MOT' event to be held in Enniskillen

Health check ‘MOT’ event to be held in Enniskillen

Posted: 1:26 pm February 11, 2025

Older people are being invited to a health ‘MOT’ event in Enniskillen later this month.

The event, which is being organised by the Western Trust and the Public Health Agency, will be held at Fermanagh House from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, February 25.

A spokesperson for the organisers encouraged older people to come along.

“There will be an opportunity for the public to chat with a variety of organisations about their health and wellbeing, including accident prevention.

“You can also avail of free health checks on the day. Everyone welcome to attend.”

