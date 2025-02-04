Gaels Scór group win All-Ireland title

THE director of the Enniskillen Gaels Scór na nÓg Novelty Act said it was “fantastic all round” as they won the All-Ireland title following a starring performance at the Hilgrove Hotel in Monaghan.

After winning the Fermanagh and Ulster Scór na nÓg Nuachleas titles, the Gaels team competed for the provincial crown, fighting off stiff competition to claim the coveted title on Saturday.

“It was fantastic all round. It was one of those moments that you will remember for a long, long time,” the Gaels Scó na nÓg team director, Garvan Gallagher, told the ‘Herald.

“Hearing Enniskillen Gaels as champions of Ireland was a great moment and when you look at the faces of the cast, they’ve worked so hard and they’re so talented.”

Written by Mr Gallagher, and produced by Stephen Kettyles, the ‘The Neartest Parish to America’ play tells the story of a great footballing rivalry between Kilduggan Harps and Drumwillish Gaels.

The winning team of Gráinne Gallagher, Matteo Fitzpatrick, Fionn Brewster, Odhrán Hegarty, Killian Gallagher, Kyra Wills and Jessica Wills have received wide acclaim for their success.

“When we came back to the club, the car park was full. Parents left the warmth of the fire on Saturday night to come down with their kids to meet the cast and celebrate,” said Mr Gallagher.

“That cheer when we walked in, the young and the old all enjoyed sharing that moment. It will live for a long time because it was the coming together of the one club and the one family.”

A large crowd turned out for the celebratory homecoming, including club president, Peter Watson.

“Peter is a lifelong supporter of culture and the arts and he has been very supportive of everything that we have done. Peter has encouraged us along the way,” Mr Gallagher said.

“This cast are young, they’re ranging from Year 8 to Year 11. I hope that in 20 or 30 years time, they realise the magnitude of their achievement. I just can’t praise them highly enough.”

