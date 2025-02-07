Fresh calls for return of Fermanagh angling classic

LOCAL politicians are calling on the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to “reverse this cuts” which could see the Fermanagh Fishing Classic and other events scrapped.

DAERA has withdrawn funding for staff overtime, putting the angling events at major risk, prompting anger from anglers who make the trip to the county and local businesses who benefit.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, is the latest politician to share her concerns.

“I am extremely concerned about cuts to overtime support for workers for these competitions, by DAERA, which may result in these not taking place,” Ms Murphy told the ‘Herald.

“The pot of funding required for overtime is relatively small, but the festival can bring additional revenue into the community, I therefore would urge the DAERA to reverse this cut.”

With local business owners lamenting the loss that the Fermanagh Fishing Classic could mean for the tourism industry, the representative is calling for DAERA to reconsider their position.

“Both events are hugely important in the angling calendar, while contributing significantly to our rural economy in Fermanagh, supporting hospitality, local businesses and jobs,” said Ms Murphy.

“The lack of consultation or engagement carried out is also worrying, the minister must now engage with organisers and ensure these angling events can proceed as planned.”

Chris Diamond, an angler from Liverpool who regularly attends the Fermanagh Fishing Classic, has also vented his frustration and anger at the possible cancellation of the event.

“It’s a sad day that the event could be cancelled,” said Mr Diamond.

“I’ve been travelling over to fish with friends for 50 years and spending up to five weeks a year there. Last year I spent eight day fishing in Fermanagh which was a fantastic week.

“On average about 150 plus travelling anglers take part and they have to buy a 14 day licence and permit to fish the Classic Fishing Festival, at £20 per angler from DAERA.

“If the Classic was cancelled, it could cost DAERA at least £3,000 in lost revenue which would have offset most of the overtime cost. I would pay an increased entrance fee, if it meant saving it.”

