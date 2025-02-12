Fr Joe questions meaning of Ederney village’s name

A FERMANAGH priest has said he’s now discovered a “more acceptable explanation” for the meaning of Ederney village, as he continues to delve deep and discover the interesting history of Fermanagh.

Fr Joe McVeigh, a well-known priest in the county, is renowned for his contribution to local history and he’s teamed up with a number of leading historians to discover more about his home village.

It was believed that ‘Ederney’, the place name, originated from the Irish word ‘Eadarnaidh’. It translated as ‘the place of an ambush’, with locals of the understanding that’s it was named.

Fr McVeigh, after carefully studying the early years of the village, has a different view.

“I have had to revise my earlier explanation,” Fr McVeigh told the ‘Herald.

“I now accept that the name Ederney has nothing to do with an ambush and is clearly another place-name connected to the cult of Saint Tiarnach.”

The Fermanagh cleric has sided with Bishop Seosamh Ó Dufaigh’s publication on Tiarnach of Clones, recognising that ‘Ederney’ may well come from his widespread cult in North Fermanagh.

The view is further compounded by the discovery of ‘Kiltierney’, outside of Ederney.

The Christian monastic site, situated three-miles outside of Ederney, is believed to have been formed by Tiarnach in 6th Century AD, adding more links between the saint and the village.

With Fermanagh renowned for its monastic sites, Fr McVeigh is calling for the townland of ‘Kiltierney’, located just outside Ederney, to be explored as a place of heritage.

“This archaeological site has never been properly explored or excavated,” Fr McVeigh said.

“It has the potential to be a major site of historical interest and an important tourist attraction.

“We can only hope that those with an interest in preserving our past will ensure that this site is properly excavated and made available to the public.”

The Fermanagh priest has also discovered links between Saint Tiarnach and other villages in the county, including Maguiresbridge and Lisnaskea, further highlighting his relationship to the county.

“Given the location of the townland and village of Ederney close to the place where Tiarnach founded a monastic settlement, it makes more sense that Ederney is also connected to the widespread cult of Saint Tiarnach,” Fr McVeigh summed up.

“We now have a more acceptable explanation for the original meaning of the place called Ederney. It certainly makes more sense and it sounds a lot better than the place of an ambush.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007