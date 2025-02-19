Forum closing date pushed back again

THE Fermanagh Lakeland Forum will not close until “potentially April”, the ‘Herald understands.

It was originally reported that the facility would close in January, but it’s understood that the Forum will remain open for at least another few weeks, as the wait for redevelopment goes on.

The delayed closure date is another blow to the long-anticipated multi-million pound redevelopment of the Enniskillen leisure facility, which is yet to get off the ground.

“It is anticipated the Council will decide on the investment for the proposed redevelopment in Spring 2025,” a Council spokesperson told the ‘Herald.

“The Council acknowledges the Forum’s importance to many people. The aim of the proposed redevelopment is to ensure that the very best facilities are available to all.

“It is anticipated that, if approved, the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum will potentially close at the end of April 2025. The new facility is scheduled to reopen in 2027.”

The Council recently met to discuss the redevelopment of the Forum, but it was postponed after it was revealed they were awaiting a report from the Project Manager of the new build.

The report has since been received and will now be reviewed by the Council.

“As reported at the February Council meeting, a draft report from the Project Manager has been received and is currently being reviewed for accuracy,” said a Council spokesperson.

At the meeting, councillors echoed their difference of opinion over the redevelopment plans.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor, Mark Ovens, pictured left, saying they should ‘intensively look’ at the plans.

“I am firmly of the opinion we should use this period to intensively look at the project from start to finish in terms of engagement, scale and affordability,” Mr Ovens said.

Concerns have also been raised by the public after the ‘Herald revealed there are currently no plans for a sauna or steam room to be included in the redeveloped Fermanagh Lakeland Forum.

“I could tell you 100 regulars a week who use the steam room. If there’s no steam room, they’re going to lose those members,” Sean Connolly, commonly known as ‘Scone’, said.

