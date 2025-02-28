FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Plenty of style on party night!

Monica McGrath, Anna-Marie McCaffery, Janice Smith and Nessa Greenaway enjoying themselves before going to the cinema. SH16

Lorna Morrow, Anne Smyth and Tone Mcgrath enjoying the party. SH15 Monica McGrath, Anna-Marie McCaffery, Janice Smyth and Nessa Greenaway enjoying themselves before going to the cinema. SH16 Assumpta Ryan, Elenor Morris, Carol Kelly, Geraldine Corrigan and Geraldine McMahon in Russell & Donnelly before going to the cinema. SH17 Kim Hassard, Lorna Rooney and Joanna Wike enjoying themselves before they go to the cinema. SH19 Party time - Jenny McManus, Roisin Henry, Bernie Cornyn, Ann-Marie Kirkup, Marion Power, Ann Feeney and Claire Gibson, SH20

