Monica McGrath, Anna-Marie McCaffery, Janice Smith and Nessa Greenaway enjoying themselves before going to the cinema. SH16
FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Plenty of style on party night!
Posted: 2:26 pm February 28, 2025
Lorna Morrow, Anne Smyth and Tone Mcgrath enjoying the party. SH15
Assumpta Ryan, Elenor Morris, Carol Kelly, Geraldine Corrigan and Geraldine McMahon in Russell & Donnelly before going to the cinema. SH17
Kim Hassard, Lorna Rooney and Joanna Wike enjoying themselves before they go to the cinema. SH19
Party time - Jenny McManus, Roisin Henry, Bernie Cornyn, Ann-Marie Kirkup, Marion Power, Ann Feeney and Claire Gibson, SH20
