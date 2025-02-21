FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Party night in Enniskillen!

Enniskillen personality Andy Burns and well known Bar Tender in 'The Cornerstone' (rear left) celebrating his Birthday with friends Harry Martin, and Shane Curran with (front) Luke Mc Quaid, Kerri Murphy and Edel Ledwith in 'The Crowe's Nest'.

DO you recognise anyone who was out partying in Enniskillen? Tag them in the post below!

Acheson and Glover Girls in 'Pats' . . . Joy Hetherington, Nicki Dawson, Colleen O' Donoghue, Rhonda Kee and Aisling Leonard. Joy Thanks a Million for inviting us over and writing the Caption, hope to meet you again. Enniskillen Personality Andy Burns and well known Bar Tender in 'The Cornerstone' (rear left) celebrating his Birthday with friends Harry Martin, and Shane Curran with (front) Luke Mc Quaid, Kerri Murphy and Edel Ledwith in 'The Crowe's Nest'. Andy always a pleasure to meet you. Out on The Town . . Belleek Beauty Tara Oates (right) Celebrating her 20th Birthday with Kelsey Simpson from Maguiresbridge. Long Lost Friends Reunited in 'Magees' . . . Erne Nurse Denise Mc Mahon with Break Dance Teacher Stephen Mc Faul. Meanwhile back in 'The Crowe's' . . . Sarah Mc Quaid, Wendy Mc Guckian and Eileen Gilmurray.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition