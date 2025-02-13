Denise Kettyles, Yvonne Breen, Ruth Johnston and Sharon Howe at the Lisnaskea High School 50th party. SH12
FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Lisnaskea High School 50th party!
Posted: 3:45 pm February 13, 2025
Do you recognise anyone who was at the 50th party for Lisnaskea High School? Tag them in the Facebook post!
Lorna Parkinson, Mary Marshall, Sandra Smyton and Helda Latimer at the 50th party. SH11
Denise Kettyles, Yvonne Breen, Ruth Johnston and Sharon Howe at the Lisnaskea High School 50th party. SH12
Garth & Lynn Nevin with Lyndsay Funston and Adam Nixon SH12
Joan Wiggins, Sandra, Stephanie and Stephen Richmond toast the schools 50 years. SH14
Sally Reece, Janet Goodall and Janice Allen at the 50th party. SH15
Helen Bullock-Mcfarlane, Bernie Cargill and Hether Kettyle beside the sign painted by the art students, to celebrate their 50th celebration SH16
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link…
Subscribe to current edition
To read more..
Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 3:45 pm February 13, 2025