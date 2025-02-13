FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Lisnaskea High School 50th party!

Denise Kettyles, Yvonne Breen, Ruth Johnston and Sharon Howe at the Lisnaskea High School 50th party. SH12

Do you recognise anyone who was at the 50th party for Lisnaskea High School? Tag them in the Facebook post!

Lorna Parkinson, Mary Marshall, Sandra Smyton and Helda Latimer at the 50th party. SH11 Denise Kettyles, Yvonne Breen, Ruth Johnston and Sharon Howe at the Lisnaskea High School 50th party. SH12 Garth & Lynn Nevin with Lyndsay Funston and Adam Nixon SH12 Joan Wiggins, Sandra, Stephanie and Stephen Richmond toast the schools 50 years. SH14 Sally Reece, Janet Goodall and Janice Allen at the 50th party. SH15 Helen Bullock-Mcfarlane, Bernie Cargill and Hether Kettyle beside the sign painted by the art students, to celebrate their 50th celebration SH16

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition