Fermanagh’s remarkable 100 year old Valentine

Posted: 5:18 pm February 12, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
By Charlotte McCutcheon

What are the odds of being born on Valentines day and your surname being Valentine? Why don’t you ask Fermanagh man Val Valentine who is getting set to celebrate his 100th Birthday on Friday.

The remarkable Irvinestown man also married his sweetheart Alice on the most romantic day of the year. Val and Alice had two daughters.

One of nine siblings, many of which emigrated to England where they worked for Kellogg’s.

Val worked for Prudential insurance for 40 years.

See next week’s Fermanagh Herald for more on this story.

