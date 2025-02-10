Fermanagh women recognised for volunteering services

TWO women from Fermanagh were guests at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey hosted by the Princess of Wales.

The service provided a moment to reflect upon the importance of love, empathy, and how much we need each other in the most difficult times of our lives.

It shone a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy in others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering.

The two Fermanagh women at the event, Tara Kingston and Fiona Balfour, have worked tirelessly for NSPCC Fermanagh, for many years supported by a large group of local ladies. They have volunteered to help lead and participate in many fundraising events in the local community.

The service saw the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances from guests who included Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Speaking about their experience, both Tara and Fiona agreed that it was a beautiful service, and they felt honoured with the acknowledgement of their years of volunteering with NSPCC.

“To be able to attend such a prestigious event, especially at Christmas time, was very moving,” they said.

They also had the opportunity to dedicate a tree decoration to someone who has supported them throughout their life, showing empathy, love and kindness.

