Fermanagh woman to contest motoring charges

Fermanagh woman to contest motoring charges

Posted: 10:30 am February 17, 2025

A CONTEST date is to be fixed in the case of a woman accused of motoring offences dating back over a year.

Rosemary Joyce Parke (76) from Moybane Road, Enniskillen is charged with having no driven without a licence or insurance November 24 2023.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at Quay Pass, Enniskillen.

Parke entered not guilty pleas to both charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne listed a contest for hearing on March 26.

