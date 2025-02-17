Fermanagh woman to contest motoring charges

A CONTEST date is to be fixed in the case of a woman accused of motoring offences dating back over a year.

Rosemary Joyce Parke (76) from Moybane Road, Enniskillen is charged with having no driven without a licence or insurance November 24 2023.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at Quay Pass, Enniskillen.

Advertisement

Parke entered not guilty pleas to both charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne listed a contest for hearing on March 26.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition