Fermanagh swimmer McCartney wins triple gold in Belgium

SUCCESS… Ellie McCartney secured three gold medals at the Flanders Cup in Antwerp, Belgium over the weekend as she prepares for a competitive season.

ENNISKILLEN swimmer Ellie McCartney delivered a statement performance at the Flanders Swim Cup in Belgium over the weekend, securing three gold medals and reaffirming her status as one of Ireland’s brightest swimming prospects.

The 19-year-old was in scintillating form across the three-day competition, dominating her breaststroke events – including a new personal best in the 200m Breastroke – and adding an impressive 200m Individual Medley title to her growing list of achievements.

McCartney’s performance was instrumental in a strong overall showing from the Irish contingent, who racked up 20 podium finishes across the three days of racing.

Advertisement

McCartney set the tone for her remarkable weekend on Friday, storming to victory in the 200m Breaststroke, an event in which she has shown consistent international progression.

After qualifying as the fastest swimmer in the heats, she took control of the final from the 50m mark, maintaining her lead throughout to secure victory with a time of 2:27.10.

The win placed her alongside top Irish performers, with Evan Bailey (100m Butterfly) and John Shortt (200m Backstroke) also securing victories, while Maria Godden and Shane Ryan added silver medals to Ireland’s tally.

On Saturday, the Enniskillen star doubled her gold medal count with a commanding swim in the 100m Breaststroke, showcasing her technical ability and race composure.

Entering the final as second seed, she demonstrated her competitive prowess by not only claiming victory but also setting a new PB of 1:08.94, completing an impressive breaststroke double.

Bailey and Cormac Rynn also topped the podium, while Ireland’s depth was evident with multiple podium finishes throughout the day.

McCartney’s crowning moment came on Sunday when she completed her golden hat-trick with a stunning victory in the 200m Individual Medley, dominating both the heats and final.

Advertisement

Her winning time of 2:16.63 put the perfect cap on an outstanding meet, bringing her gold medal tally to three, proving her versatility and ability to compete across multiple disciplines.

Bailey mirrored her success with a third gold in the 200m Freestyle, while Shortt, Ryan, Rynn, and Corby continued to add to Ireland’s medal haul.

The local swimmer’s performance at the Flanders Cup, the opening meet of 2025, signals a promising start to what could be a breakthrough year for the rising star.

The support of local companies like BalCas and Encirc has helped ensure McCartney once again demonstrated her ability to perform on the international stage.

After starting the year on a high, and with major competitions on the horizon, including the British University Championships and the McCullagh International in Bangor later this month, the Enniskillen swimmer will be hoping to carry her momentum from the weekend into the competitive season.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition