Enniskillen Royal Grammar School students Finley Walker-Leonard, James McSorley, Tori Veitch, Martha McCreesh, Charles Armstrong, Haralds Uzulins

Fermanagh students make a splash at Ulster Champs

Posted: 12:59 pm February 7, 2025

Fourteen Fermanagh swimmers represented their respective schools at the USSA Ulster Schools’ Championships held at the Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, in Newtownards, on Saturday.

This gala was aimed at swimmers in key stages three and four and three local post-primary schools were well represented by Enniskillen Lakelanders’ members among the competitors.

Emma Speer (14) representing Devenish College had two brilliant swims and placed second in the year 10 50m breaststroke with a new PB of three seconds. She followed this up by placing 4th in the year 10 100m individual medley with a three second PB.

Emma Speer (14) representing Devenish College had two brilliant swims and placed second in the year 10 50m breaststroke with a new PB of three seconds. She followed this up by placing 4th in the year 10 100m individual medley with a three second PB.

