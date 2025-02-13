Fermanagh stars collab for charity concert

SOME of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars are preparing to collaborate and join forces for what’s expected to be a sold-out fundraising concert to support a local non-profit organisation.

Excitement is building throughout the county ahead of the return of the Fermanagh Downs Syndrome Group Charity Dance, which will take place at Mahon’s Hotel, on February 21.

Derrygonnelly singer Rachel McConnell has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the event next week, which will see some of the county’s top talents showcase their talents.

The award-winning talent is set to take another step in her Country music career by releasing her new single, ‘The County of Fermanagh’, which is expected to go down a treat with her fans.

The single was written by music promoter, John Farry, who recently teamed up with David James.

Arney singer Vincy Walmsley, who regularly headlines gigs across Fermanagh, has also been confirmed as one of the many talents who are set to take centre stage at the Irvinestown venue.

Conor Owens from Bellanaleck is another singer who’s set to star on the night.

The rising star on the Country music stage has earned a reputation for his singing talents and he’s recently confirmed that he’s an upcoming contestant on TG4 competition ‘Glór Tíre’.

Former ‘Glór Tíre’ contestant Florence Givan, Malcolm Coulter, Dermot McConnell, Malcolm McDowell, pictured below, and Irvinestown hotelier Joe Mahon are all set to perform at the charity event.

A member of the Fermanagh Downs Syndrome Group, Susan Doyle, previously told the ‘Herald that the proceeds raised from any fundraising events will greatly benefit the organisation.

“The funds raised will pay for helping families out financially, flying to London for the person they care for needing a heart operation,” Ms Doyle said.

“The funds pay for guest speakers, attending relevant courses, and family outings.

“We have 24 families that attend the meetings and all members have contacts one way or another who support the charity with donations, mostly from fundraisers.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007