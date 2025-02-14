Fermanagh singer Maria ‘delighted’ with new release

BOHO singer Maria Cameron has released her second single within a month as she aims to build on her already impressive music career, to the delight of her wide-ranging fan base.

The local talent is a regular performer across Fermanagh and at local weddings and she recently released her new song ‘I Get To Love You’, which she performers at many ceremonies.

“I’ve lost count of how many brides I have sang up the aisle to this song. I am delighted that so many of my couples will now have the version they had on their special day,” Maria explained.

“A massive thank-you to my super talented girl Claire Brough for playing so gorgeously on this track for me. Thank you to Matt McGlinn for his hard work producing this song for me.”

It has been a busy time recently for the singer from Boho, who dropped her second single ‘I Waited For You’ on Spotify and all music streaming services, which went down well with her fans.

The 28-year-old rose to prominence after she released her debut single ‘Flowers in Your Hair’.

Maria’s keen to build on her recent success.

“I truly love what I do. I never get bored of it,” she told the ‘Herald.

“I have got to meet some of the most talented musicians through my job and I have made the most amazing friends. I appreciate all of the locals who continue to support me in my music.”

