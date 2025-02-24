Fermanagh singer confirms new theatre dates

ENNISKILLEN singer-songwriter John Garrity said he’s “super excited” to confirm his theatre tour schedule as he prepares to headline some major gigs in the North in a major boost to his career.

The ‘Belfast Busker’ confirmed that he’s going to be part of ‘The Ultimate Shindig’ roadshow which will see some singers and music talents perform a tribute to Ireland’s leading music lights.

“I’m super excited to let you know I will be featuring on some theatre shows,” Garrity said.

‘The Ultimate Shindig’ roadshow will headline performances at a number of theatres this year, including what’s expected to be a sell-out at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on August 30.

The acts will also perform at venues including the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, the Market Place Theatre in Armagh, The Millennium Forum in Derry and Cookstown’s Burnavon Theatre.

The Ardhowen Theatre is looking forward to welcoming Garrity to the Enniskillen venue.

“’The Ultimate Shindig’” is guaranteed to have you hand clapping, singing and partying all night as you take a rip-roaring trip through decades of popular songs and music,” they said.

The Enniskillen man was in the headlines recently after he released his version of a classic from ‘The Dubliners’ which went down a treat with his large fan base, earning over 10,000 views.

Garrity dropped his cover of ‘Building Up And Tearing England Down’, which recalls how Irish immigrants played a key role in the development of England, while busking in Belfast.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition