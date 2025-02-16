+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh road closed following serious collision

Fermanagh road closed following serious collision

Posted: 4:53 pm February 16, 2025

Police are dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Trillick Road between Ballinamallard and Kilskeery.

This road is likely to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place in Ballinamallard Main Street at junction of Craghan Road and on the Trillick Road at junction of Killymittan Road.

