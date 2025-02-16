Fermanagh road closed following serious collision

Police are dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Trillick Road between Ballinamallard and Kilskeery.
This road is likely to be closed for some time.
Diversions are in place in Ballinamallard Main Street at junction of Craghan Road and on the Trillick Road at junction of Killymittan Road.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 4:53 pm February 16, 2025