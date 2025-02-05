Fermanagh rates bills expected to rise by 3%

FERMANAGH householders and businesses can expect another rise in their rates bills this year, with our local councillors set to meet tomorrow to agree the district rate for the year ahead.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is set to meet tomorrow (Thursday) in Enniskillen to agree its budget, which will include setting the district rate for the financial year ahead.

Ahead of that meeting, local political parties were meeting to discuss their approach to the suggestions by Council officials.

The ‘Herald understands Fermanagh and Omagh District Council plans to raise the district rate this year, with that increase expected to be around three percent, or just over it.

The district rate accounts for half of the rates bill, while the regional rate makes up the other half and is set by Stormont.

Where the regional rates covers regional expenses, such as roads and health, the district rate pays for local Council services such as leisure centres and bin collections. It also helps to pay Council staff wages, and so on.

Last week the ‘Herald asked readers online if they felt they were getting value for money from their district rates. The answer was a resounding ‘no’.

Geraldine Montgomery said the councillors needed to be asked, “how they can justify their reasons for even thinking about putting up our overpriced rates already.”

Derek Fleming branded the rates “a waste of hard earned money,” while Eugene Crorken said there was “no way” rate payers were getting value for money.

“I’d like to know how the rate money is spent because I don’t see any improvements being made to rural settings in particular,” asked Michilin UiBheagain.

Lorraine April added, “I don’t think there are any ratepayers who think public money is spent wisely or that we are getting value for money.

“Why does it seem to be every year that rates just go up never goes the other way?”

Gerry McGrath said, “We certainly are not getting good value for money

“Look at all the money that the council spends foolishly. [For] example the street furniture and signs in Enniskillen, so expensive. The huge money that is being spent on the new Forum, whenever it gets done. The list goes on.”

Samantha McDermott had the following plea for our local councillors ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, “Rates are far too high, just give us a break everyone is struggling enough to try and live.”

