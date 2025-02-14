Fermanagh motorists warned of new southern speed limits

The speed limit on rural roads in the South was decreased from 80kph to 60kph last Friday.

FERMANAGH motorists have been reminded to be mindful of the new speed limits on roads south of the border, with major changes coming into effect last week.

From Friday, February 7, the default speed limit on roads in rural areas in the South has been reduced from 80kmph to 60kmph, which applies where you see the rural speed limit sign, which has black diagonal lines over a white circle.

The changes are aimed at reducing accidents and road deaths, and it is understood further changes are to be brought in by the Irish government later in the year.

For example, the default speed limit in urban areas will be reduced from 50kmph to 30kmph, while the limit on national secondary roads will be reduced from 100kmph to 80kmph.

The move comes off the back of recommendations made by the Speed Limit Review, which was commissioned by the Department of Transport and the Road Safety Authority.

Those caught breaking the speed limit in the South you will be fined €160 and have three penalty points endorsed on your licence.

