Fermanagh man to contest assault charge

Fermanagh man to contest assault charge

Posted: 9:33 am February 27, 2025

A charge of assault which is alleged to have occurred last summer is to be contested.

Brendan McGullion (49) from Crott Road, Enniskillen is accused of committing the offence against a male on August 3 2024.

A defence solicitor told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge is denied.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

