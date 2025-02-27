Fermanagh man to contest assault charge

A charge of assault which is alleged to have occurred last summer is to be contested.

Brendan McGullion (49) from Crott Road, Enniskillen is accused of committing the offence against a male on August 3 2024.

A defence solicitor told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge is denied.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

