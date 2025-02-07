Fermanagh man Stephen (25) had ‘a hunger for life’

AN outpouring of grief has been expressed throughout Fermanagh following the death of much-loved Stephen McCarthy, who passed away following a battle with illness.

The 25-year-old died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Tuesday (January 28).

Stephen has been described as “a bright, articulate young man with a hunger for life” by his auntie Fiona McCarthy.

“He experienced many challenges in his short life, but faced these challenges with courage, resilience and good humour,” she said.

“He was the eldest of the close group of cousins and they all looked up to him, Stephen had a strong sense of place, and was deeply connected to Teemore, his community and his family.”

Fiona added that Stephen cherished his life and was close to his beloved father Darren, now deceased, and they shared a love of fishing and the countryside.

Stephen was a keen supporter of Glasgow Celtic, and made his last trip to see his beloved team in December 2024.

Mr McCarthy was a respected GAA player for Teemore Shamrocks who represented his club with distinction at underage and adult grade.

“Our club is in shock and mourning at the passing of Stephen McCarthy, who proudly represented the club at both youth and adult level,” a Teemore Shamrocks statement read.

“Stephen most recently played for the club in the 2023 season, lining out for the Shamrocks in the Reserve League and Championship.

“A fearless competitor, tough as nails and always willing to put his body on the line, Stephen was a true Teemore man who loved getting stuck in.”

Tributes have been paid across the Fermanagh GAA community to Mr McCarthy.

St Aidan’s Derrylin also paid tribute to their past pupil, “The St Aidan’s school community wish to express their sincere condolences to the McCarthy and McAvinue families on the sad passing of our past pupil Stephen. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” the school posted on social media.

He is survived by his brothers Fionan and Ryan and his sister Colleen. He is predeceased by his father Darren.

Mr McCarthy’s Requiem Mass took place at St Mary’s Church, Teemore, on Friday (January 31), with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

