Fermanagh man sent for trial on firearms charges

THE case of a Lisnarick man accused of firearms charges is to transfer to Crown Court for trial.

Paul Sweeney (26) from Lisnarick Road is charged with having a pistol with intent to cause a person to believe unlawful violence would be used.

He is further accused of possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances namely 16 blank rounds as well as possessing cocaine and the prescription-only drug Pregabalin.

A detective constable previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court a shooting incident was reported to have occurred on June 28 last year in Irvinestown, and it was believed this may have been the result of a retaliation over perceived lack of justice for an assault, it has been claimed.

He explained two males were walking along a road when they observed a white van drive past. They recognised Sweeney in the passenger seat, and while they knew the driver to see they didn’t know his name. The van turned and drove past the men again, but this time Sweeney put his right hand outside the window and pointed a pistol at them. They saw “an orange flash followed by a loud band” and both fell to the ground although were uninjured.

Police traced the van Sweeney address and he and the males were inside. Both were arrested and the driver was later released on bail.

Sweeney was charged, replying after caution “It’s a joke.” A search of the house revealed an empty box for airsoft Smith and Wesson handgun and fired, but intact black 9mm round. In a nearby field, a small empty gun box was found along with a box of blank ammunition of the same brand recovered from the house.

Swabs from hands and hair found Cartridge Discharge Residue and this is currently undergoing further forensic testing. Objecting to bail the detective said Sweeney was previously the victim of assault by one of the alleged injured parties which was dealt with by a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) on June 1 2024. Sweeney was extremely unhappy about how this was dealt with having told police the injured party said he had “put a hit on him for £3000.” While there is no intelligence around that, police believe the shooting “may be retaliation for the defendant’s perceived lack of justice,” said the detective.

He added despite extensive searches no firearms have been received and if released Sweeney may be able to locate them leading to “an escalation in this dispute. It was also disclosed he has twice been subject to threat management over drug debts but failed to engage with police and, “May have armed himself for disputes against unknown persons. He is a drug user and may be at risk and is also a risk to the community.”

Following consideration, the judge decided bail could be granted which he set at £500 and ordered Sweeney to reside at an address approved by police, with ;electronic tagging and a curfew from 10pm to 8am.At the most recent court sitting a prosecuting lawyer advised the case is proceeding on indictment and is on track for a committal hearing on March 24.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne remanded Sweeney on continuing bail to return on that date when he is expected to be returned for trial.

