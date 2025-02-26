Fermanagh man denies domestic violence charges

TWO charges relating to an alleged domestic abuse incident are to be contested, while an additional matter has been withdrawn.

Timothy Weir (21) whose address was given as no fixed abode, Enniskillen is accused of assaulting two women November 21.

A police officer told a previous sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

Advertisement

A defence barrister advised the charges are denied and it was pointed out withdrawal statements have been made.

The prosecution confirmed this but added at this stage the case is continuing.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 5 when a contest date is to be fixed. Weir was remanded on continuing bail.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition