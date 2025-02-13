+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh love stories that span decades: The Tummons

Fermanagh love stories that span decades: The Tummons

Posted: 3:53 pm February 13, 2025

By Annie Flynn

IN HONOUR of Valentine’s Day we asked some of Fermanagh’s longest married couples, their secret to maintaining a long, happy and healthy relationship.

Paddy and Anne Tummon from Enniskillen met in lower Tollington north London. They have been married for over 70 years and will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary on May 22 coming.

When asked what is the secret to a long marriage?

They both revealed “Love, friendship, laughter and mutual respect for one another.

“Just simply enjoying each other’s company strengthens the bond as the years pass.”

