Fermanagh love stories that span decades: The Rooneys

By Annie Flynn
IN HONOUR of Valentine’s Day we asked some of Fermanagh’s longest married couples, their secret to maintaining a long, happy and healthy relationship.
John and Kathleen Rooney from Enniskillen met at a dance in Roslea and have been married for 50 years.
When asked what is the secret to a long marriage?
They both revealed “You have to give to take, we both share housework and cooking and communication is key.”
Posted: 3:37 pm February 13, 2025