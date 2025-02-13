+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh love stories that span decades: The Rooneys

Fermanagh love stories that span decades: The Rooneys

Posted: 3:37 pm February 13, 2025

By Annie Flynn

IN HONOUR of Valentine’s Day we asked some of Fermanagh’s longest married couples, their secret to maintaining a long, happy and healthy relationship.

John and Kathleen Rooney from Enniskillen met at a dance in Roslea and have been married for 50 years.

When asked what is the secret to a long marriage?

They both revealed “You have to give to take, we both share housework and cooking and communication is key.”

