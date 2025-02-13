Fermanagh love stories that span decades: The Egertons

By Annie Flynn
IN HONOUR of Valentine’s Day we asked some of Fermanagh’s longest married couples, their secret to maintaining a long, happy and healthy relationship.
Gwen and Jimmy Egerton from Teemore, have been married for 54 years.
They first met at the Silver Sandal Ballroom in Enniskillen.
When asked what is the secret to a long marriage?
Gwen said “To enjoy similar activities and never take your partner for granted”
Jimmy said “Love, consideration and a good working relationship”.
