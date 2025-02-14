Fermanagh landfill site overflowing with rubbish!

FERMANAGH’S only dump is full 20-years after the multi-million pound Drummee Landfill Site was opened.

The ‘Herald understands capacity has been reached at Drummee Landfill Site, on the Derrygonnelly Road, bringing the county’s focus on the climate change crisis into the spotlight.

Fears had been growing over the future of the county’s sole landfill dump, two decades after it had been given the go-ahead in February 2005 and officially opened in March 2006.

The Council has been forced to consider a new method of recycling locally, with a state-of-the-art Waste Transfer Station recently opened at Drummee Recycling Centre.

It’s understood that the facility is used to collect the refuse, before screening and sorting it into categories. It’s later loaded and transported off to other landfill sites and dumps.

“This development coincided with the Council’s planned closure of Drummee Landfill Site. With the closure of the landfill site, there will be less waste sent to landfill,” a Council statement said.

“This in turn will significantly increase recycling rates in the District in the future. Long term, this will also help to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.”

Councillor, Dermot Browne, welcomed the news, highlighting the positive environmental impact.

“The new Waste Transfer station at Drumee is now fully operational and that is very much a positive development for Fermanagh and Omagh,” Mr Browne told the ‘Herald.

“The new transfer station will be crucial in reducing the amount of waste we send to landfill, as more of our waste will now be recycled.”

It’s understood the majority of refuse in Fermanagh is being transported to Gortrush, in Omagh.

A source has also revealed to the ‘Herald that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has agreed for the development of a new landfill site, on the border with the Mid Ulster Council.

Major concerns have been raised about the Council’s commitment to refuse, with many households in rural Fermanagh reporting that their household bins are not collected regularly.

“The Council is committed to delivering an effective and efficient waste management service which demonstrates statutory compliance and meets the needs of residents,” a statement said.

“We are also committed to promoting and delivering activities that support the waste hierarchy of reduce, reuse and recycle to help meet waste, recycling and Climate Change targets.”

The Council has also said it’s taking precautions with the full to capacity dump at Drummee.

“The landfill site will now be allowed a period of time to settle, prior to a protective cap being added to prevent water from entering,” a spokesperson said.

“The site will be monitored regularly for leachate and environmental impact, in accordance with NIEA requirements.”

Residents throughout the county have been left bemused following a rise in fly-tipping and littering, despite there being a number of recycling facilities in place across Fermanagh.

Local councillor, Robert Irvine, previously hit out at those responsible for littering in the county.

“People are being lazy and inconsiderate. It’s up to the rest of us, the ratepayers, to clean up the mess and spend additional money getting rid of the rubbish,” said Mr Irvine.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007