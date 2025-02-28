Fermanagh in the grip of drug epidemic

TAKING drugs in Fermanagh is the new “norm” for many people, a recovering addict has said.

The county is firmly in the grip of a major drug epidemic, with people of all ages turning to various forms of narcotics, despite the Police remaining committed to cracking down on the drugs trade.

Over a 12 month period, from January 2024 to December 2024, 94 people in the Fermanagh and Omagh district area were arrested on drug-related offences.

A Fermanagh man, who was addicted to taking Class A drugs on a daily basis, has said people, young and old, are now taking drugs regularly, with the substances openly available locally.

“I couldn’t deal with life and I found a release through alcohol and drugs,” he told the ‘Herald.

“I lost the buzz for everyday life and drugs became my norm, like it is for many in Fermanagh. I didn’t feel normal if I didn’t have drugs in my system. That’s how an addicts mind works.”

Drugs are categorised into three groups, Class A, Class B and Class C. Police have noticed a significant rise in Class A substances locally, which include cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.

Thousands of people are currently in recovery or receiving help for substance abuse in the North.

Aidan Ormsby, Operations Manager at the Arc Healthy Living Centre in Irvinestown, which supports people living with addiction, recognises that many local people are in need of help.

“Our experience in ‘Solace’ is that a growing number of people are requesting assistance with issues around substance use,” Mr Ormsby told the ‘Herald.

“The harms they are experiencing are directing them to seek help and we are fortunate to be able to offer harm reduction assistance with a floating support service across Fermanagh and Omagh.”

Many of the recovering addicts who have sought help are now living with a range of health conditions.

“The harmful and hazardous use of drugs and or alcohol inevitably has an impact on both the physical wellbeing and the emotional wellbeing of people,” said Mr Ormsby.

“In ‘Solace’ we help individuals build or rebuild bridges with family, friends and statutory agencies so they can have a stable and nurturing environment around them.

“We endeavour to empower the individual to make better informed decisions in the hope that they can rediscover a place of safety and stability,” the local councillor added.

A former addict who reached out for help is keen to assure people that support is available.

“Drugs kill reality. You’re living in a world of non-reality and it takes away your own emotions and all thought processes. The emotions are gone – the use of drugs and alcohol kills them,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007