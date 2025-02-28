Fermanagh Holidaymakers warned of online scams

FERMANAGH holiday-makers have been urged to proceed with caution when booking their trips online, with a rise in what police are calling “holiday fraud.”

The PSNI has revealed figures showing it received 74 reports of holiday fraud last year, accounting for a loss of £105,553 across the North. This figure is likely to be much higher in reality, with many failing to report they have been scammed.

“It’s natural to want to get the best deal when booking a holiday,” said chairman of ScamwiseNI, Superindentent Joanne Gibson.

“However, we know that criminals will try to take advantage of this, either by promoting fake holidays online or through social media, often with suspiciously low prices.

“What can seem like a bargain holiday or a good deal online, can be the start of a scam, which can leave people out of pocket and scupper their holiday plans.”

For more information on how to spot the signs of a scam and protect yourself online visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni

