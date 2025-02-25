Fermanagh hair salons are a cut above the rest

LEADING THE WAY… Julie O’Shea (third, right) is the owner of Eden Hairdressing which is nominated for ‘Salon of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Award. She’s pictured with some of the stylists and customers at a fun day at Eden Hairdressing; Becky McClaughry, Shaunagh Poyntz, Ciarah Gibson, Eimear Higgins, Julie O'Shea, Aimee McManus and Rosie Breen.

FIVE hairdressers in Fermanagh have been nominated for ‘Salon of the Year’ at the prestigious Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards which celebrates the best in business.

Eden Hairdressing, Daniel Anthony’s, House of Hair and Beauty and Mr James Hair in Enniskillen, along with Irvinestown’s SG Hair and Beauty, have all been shortlisted for the major accolade.

The best in the beauty industry will be honoured at the La Mon Hotel and Country Club in May.

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards are excited to return for a tenth year.

“These awards provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry,” a spokesperson said.

“Splitting these awards into chapters allows us to highlight an even greater pool of talent. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition