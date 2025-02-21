Fermanagh group under threat due to grants cuts

CHANGES to arts funding in the North has left local groups and organisations worried for their futures.

One of the local groups to have been supported by the Arts Council NI’s Small Grants Programme over recent years has been Music in Fermanagh, a registered charity that was set up to bring live classical music performances to the county.

Since being set up in 2014, Music in Fermanagh has availed of the smaller Arts Council funding grants, of less than £10,000. However, changes mean only groups and organisations applying for over £10,000 will now be eligible.

Richard Pierce from Music in Fermanagh said the loss of the grant support could have serious implications for the group, which regularly hosts classical concerts in the local area, such as at the Ardhowen, St Macartan’s Cathedral, and Castlecoole.

“We’re in business for ten years, and everyone of our concerts has been top standard, international standards,” said Mr Pierce, who explained Music in Fermanagh was focused on making classical music accessible to all.

Stressing it wasn’t just a ‘middle class’ interest, as “classical music is for everyone,” he added, “We’ve been working extremely hard and we’ve been including children, and giving workshops for children on the various instruments they learn.

“It has been very successful and we’ve had some absolutely superb concerts, which had they been in Belfast or Dublin would’ve attracted a full house.”

Mr Pierce, pictured left, explained the only other main source of funding for the group is from the local Council, so the loss of the Arts Council funding was significant.

“We are struggling anyway, even before the Arts Council cuts,” he told the ‘Herald.

“It’s counterproductive and I believe it is against the ethos of what the Arts Council was set up for.”

Stating Music in Fermanagh did receive some private support from local businesses, Mr Pierce said the group relied on the grant funding to survive. He said it would be a sad day for the area if the group ceased operating.

“If we fold I would say, first of all, those people who love live classical music will hear it no more,” said Mr Pierce.

“Those young people who want the teaching of world class musicians will not get that any more.”

He added, “I know that when I was a child those teachers who inspired me, and who played quite interesting modern music, they gave me a way in to an aspect of life that has given me enrichment and enjoyment all of my 80 years.”

With many local arts groups availing of the Small Grants Programme over the years, Mr Pierce agreed that the cuts could have far-reaching consequences for others across the county.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007