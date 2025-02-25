Fermanagh group helping with cost of school uniforms

UNDER PRESSURE… Parents in Fermanagh are struggling to cope with the cost of school uniforms.

THE Aisling Centre in Enniskillen held a pop-up shop were parents could purchase school uniform items for a reduced price, as the cost of clothing for pupils continues to soar locally.

While many households are feeling the pinch as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, the Northern Ireland Executive has come under major pressure to cap the cost of school uniform items.

The cost of uniforms for school children have risen year-on-year, with Stormont implementing a much-anticipated School Uniforms Bill to address the issue of rising clothing prices.

Advertisement

Locally, the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen organised a two-day event where parents who are living off a low-budget income, could avail of the opportunity to purchase clothing at a reduced cost.

School uniform items on offer included trousers, skirts, pinafores, shirts and polo shirts, jumpers, cardigans and school shoes, which were all welcomed by many Fermanagh parents.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has been calling for action on the rising costs.

“We need to ensure going to school is as easy as possible for every child. That means removing unnecessary barriers by making school uniforms affordable for all families,” said Ms Dolan.

“We can’t have a single mother losing sleep over whether she can afford a blazer or a father working extra hours for a PE uniform.

“Families are already stretched with rising costs for heating, electricity, and food,” she added.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition