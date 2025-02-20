Fermanagh Freemason ‘immensely proud’ of charity reach

A FERMANAGH man who is the assistant Grand Master of the Freemasons of Ireland has said he is “immensely proud” to be able to expand its charitable reach.

Leslie Nixon from Enniskillen has been a member of the Freemasons for 50 years and has held the role of assistant Grand Master for nine years.

The Freemasons of Ireland Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund has taken a significant step in expanding its charitable reach, announcing the first-ever support for external charities aligned with its core values.

This development follows a recent restructuring of the Fund and the addition of the Maureen Boal Charitable Trust, which will enable the distribution of monies annually, beginning with £75,000 and increasing year on year, which will be used to assist communities across the North.

As part of this inaugural funding round, six non-Masonic charities have already benefited enabling them to continue their vital work in Northern Ireland and showcasing the Freemasons’ unwavering commitment to broader community welfare initiatives.

Mr Nixon emphasised the importance of the guiding principle of “always caring, always sharing”.

“We are immensely proud to extend our charitable efforts beyond the Freemasons’ immediate circle and support these remarkable organisations making a real difference in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Through the restructuring of the Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund, we are now able to provide vital assistance to charities whose work aligns with our mission of helping those in need.”

“This philosophy is a cornerstone of Freemasonry and I believe is exemplified by the recent expansion of the Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund. By increasing its support to non-Masonic organisations, we hope to deepen our impact and continue to create positive change in the lives of those in need across the region.”

Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland (ADNI) Receives £10,000 donation which will support ADNI in training and providing assistance dogs to people with disabilities, specifically funding the training of a new Autism Assistance Dog, which costs £8,000. With over 30 dogs currently in training and care, this funding will help ADNI continue its mission of transforming lives across Northern Ireland.

Other charities who received £10,000 is Listening Books, Newlife, Charity for Disabled Children and Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.

Teenage Cancer Trust received £20,000, this funding will enable the Teenage Cancer Trust to continue providing age-appropriate specialist support for young people with cancer. Contributions will support the salaries of clinical nurse specialists in hospitals and help enhance treatment spaces across the region.

Prostate Cancer UK will use its donation of £15,000 to help improve survival rates and quality of life for men with prostate cancer, supporting vital research and services that provide life-saving support.

