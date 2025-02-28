+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh Fibrus customers invited to make claim

Fermanagh Fibrus customers invited to make claim

Posted: 3:24 pm February 28, 2025

FIBRUS customers in Fermanagh who were without service for more than two days as a result of Storm Éowyn are eligible for compensation but the deadline for compensation claims is nearing.

Thousands of Fibrus customers were without service resulting in widespread disruption for many. A compensation claim can now be made but only within 30 days after service has been restored.

“Compensation is available for service interruptions lasting more than two days and claims can be submitted once service has been fully restored,” local MLA, Jemma Dolan, said.

“Once a claim has been submitted, the customer will receive a confirmation email, followed by a email advising the outcome. If approved, Fibrus will apply a credit directly to the claimant’s account.”

The MLA is advising people who suffered service disruption to find out more on the Fibrus website.

“Claims must be lodged within 30 days of service being restored,” said Ms Dolan.

“I am therefore encouraging customers to complete their applications for compensation without delay to ensure their claims are received in good time.”



