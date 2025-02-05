Fermanagh estate agent Leona leads the way in Dubai

A MONEA woman said she “absolutely loves” working in the real estate market in Dubai after she has linked up and become a leading player in a major multi-million property investment company.

Fermanagh’s Leona McHugh is a qualified solicitor but she felt the urge to travel and she’s set up home in Dubai, where she works in the property industry with White & Co Real Estate.

With a turnover of over £600,000 for the past year, White & Co Real Estate leads the way in Dubai, with the 28-year-old recently polling as the ‘Top Performer’ for September and October.

“I work in the commercial department focusing on offices, warehouses, plots of lands, buildings and retail spaces. I absolutely love it,” Ms McHugh told the ‘Herald.

“I have a legal background and I felt commercial was best suited for me. However, I do get a little envious when I see some of the incredible properties my colleagues in residential get to work on.

“I would also have to say as well that our CEO and management team are truly one of a kind, so it makes working there an true pleasure.”

The Fermanagh solicitor has spent two years living in working and Dubai. She’s recognised a major change in lif in the Middle East, compared to the rural county.

“The first six months were difficult, as it is anywhere when you are starting from scratch, trying to find friends and navigate a new country, but things began to take shape,” said Ms McHugh.

“The lifestyle is very different to Fermanagh, I must admit. We are fortunate to have the sun all year round here and spoilt with how convenient everything is.

“When you retract the work element, it is like being on a constant mini holiday. However, Fermanagh is much easier on the pocket then Dubai,” she added.

The leading estate agent in Dubai is encouraging Fermanagh people with an interest and passion for travelling and exploring other places to make the step to move abroad.

“I understand people may have reservations [moving to Dubai] due to incidents they may have seen in the media, but, these truly are very rare,” the 28-year-old said.

“As Dubai is mostly ex-pats, everyone are very helpful. It also has the benefit of being tax -free, so it’s perfect for people wanting to move for a few years, gather some savings and move back.

“It is also incredibly safe. I leave my car unlocked with the key in it all the time and my house door open, things I could never imagine doing anywhere else in the world.”

