Fermanagh domestic abuse accused remanded on bail

Fermanagh domestic abuse accused remanded on bail

Posted: 9:09 am February 24, 2025

CHARGES with a background of domestic abuse have been put to a 30-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Robert Wojciech Wegrzynowski from Graffy Road, Enniskillen is accused of two counts of assaulting a woman on January 19.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Wegrzynowsk on continuing bail to return to court on March 3.

