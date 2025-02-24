Fermanagh domestic abuse accused remanded on bail

CHARGES with a background of domestic abuse have been put to a 30-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Robert Wojciech Wegrzynowski from Graffy Road, Enniskillen is accused of two counts of assaulting a woman on January 19.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Wegrzynowsk on continuing bail to return to court on March 3.

