Fermanagh businesses nominated for top beauty awards

A LOCAL business has been nominated for the ‘Aesthetic Clinic of the Year’ accolade at the prestigious Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards which celebrates the best in the industry.

Mèdha Aesthetics, located at Broadmeadow Place in Enniskillen, is set to face off against nine other clinics for the top gong, at the prestigious La Mon Hotel and Country Club in May.

Founded by husband and wife duo, Dr Ciaran Dolan and Dr Pimpisa Taleongpong, Mèdha Aesthetics is one of the leading clinics in the North, providing a range of aesthetic treatments.

The Enniskillen-based clinic is now in the running for another major accolade soon.

“These awards provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry,” a spokesperson said.

“Splitting these awards into chapters allows us to highlight an even greater pool of talent. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Nominations are now being revealed in the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards categories.

‘Eden Hairdressing’, ‘Daniel Anthony’s’, ‘House of Hair and Beauty’ and ‘Mr James Hair’ in Enniskillen, along with Irvinestown’s ‘SG Hair and Beauty’, are nominated for ‘Salon of the Year’.

Kesh business ‘Innovation Massage and Beauty’ is also in the running for gongs at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards in the ‘Massage Therapist of the Year’ and ‘Day Spa of the Year’.

‘The Island Spa’, based in Kesh’, has been nominated in the ‘Day Spa of the Year’ category.

The Lough Erne Resort, based in Enniskillen, is shortlisted for the ‘Luxury Spa of the Year’ award.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007