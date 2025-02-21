+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh bids to bounce back against Offaly
Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly

Fermanagh bids to bounce back against Offaly

Posted: 12:00 pm February 21, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Last weekend was a tale of what could’ve been as the woodwork denied Fermanagh a win against Clare late on. “It’s fine lines,” said Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly, after his side’s second defeat in three games.

“It was always going to be a difficult game,” he said, “I’m very proud of the players, we played against a really strong breeze in the first half and we went five down early and responded really well.

“I thought our first-half performance was our best performance against the breeze and we went a point up.

