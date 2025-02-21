Fermanagh band heading back to Australia

UPCOMING… The Tumbling Paddies have confirmed their dates for their tour of Australia.

THE countdown is on until The Tumbling Paddies make their much-anticipated return to Australia.

The six-man Fermanagh band is preparing to head Down Under next month with their first gig scheduled for ‘The Triffid’ in Brisbane on Friday, March 14, to the delight of their huge fan base.

It’s going to be an action-packed few days for The Tumbling Paddies, with gigs scheduled for Sydney on March 15 and in Melbourne on March 16, before celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Perth.

John McCann, percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, said the band’s excited for their tour.

“We have a massive year coming up with tours in Australia, America and Canada and we’ve got big gigs and some new music on the way. It’s exciting,” the Coa drummer told the ‘Herald.

It has been a busy time of late for The Tumbling Paddies who have headlined gigs across Ireland.

The band recently received rave reviews for their ‘Graffy Sessions’ collection, which they released on Christmas Day. The band member was pleased with the success of their new album.

“We’ve been keen to produce some new music, maybe something that’s a little bit different to what we’ve launched before, but we’re happy with how it turned out,” said McCann.

