Fermanagh auto company sold to outside buyer

THE Managing Director of GT Exhausts has said they’re “excited about this new phase” after it was confirmed that the Enniskillen business, set up 50 years ago, has been sold to an outside buyer.

The business, which was formed back in 1975 by the late Gilbert Tunney has grown to become one of the leading suppliers of exhaust systems throughout the Irish and UK markets.

Following news of the sale of the business, it’s understood that all jobs within the GT Exhausts company will be retained, with no operational changes to the day to day running of the business.

Tracey Tunney Hunter, the managing director of the Carran Business Park-based firm, is pleased with the decision.

“We are very excited about this new phase for GT Exhausts,” she told the ‘Herald.

“We are confident that the new owners will continue to grow and expand the business across every facet, augmenting further the market presence of the GT product.”

Mr Tunney, who passed away in 2020, was a pioneering businessman who established the GT Exhausts company in 1975, with the firm growing from strength to strength over the years.

His children followed in his footsteps, playing a key role in the growth of the local business.

“Both myself and my seven sisters have worked under the GT Group of Companies from a very young age,” explained Ms Tunney Hunter.

“The business of GT Exhausts has not only been a job, but a life’s work for us all. I am very proud of the 38 years I have worked within the company and our achievements thus far.”

The Enniskillen-based business is renowned throughout the country, with statistics from the company revealing that it has manufactured and supplied over 10 million exhaust products.

Supplying products to countries across Europe, GT Exhausts is remaining committed to providing a top-class service to its many customers, following confirmation of the sale.

“I would like to pay particular homage to our beloved father and founder, Gilbert Tunney MBE, our mother Winnie and to all of our staff, past and present,” said Ms Tunney Hunter.

“Particular thanks is extended to our steadfast employees, Brendan Garrity and Patrick White who have worked with us since 1975.

“The GT Exhausts legacy of the production and distribution of quality exhaust and emission systems across the UK, Ireland and EU, and exceeding customer expectations, we are confident will be upheld under this new tenure.

“We wish the new owners every success in their new venture and thank the local community, most sincerely for their very valued support over these past 50 years.”

